South Florida Remembering 9/11 Victims With Events Friday

Across South Florida, cities will hold events Friday to honor the memories of those lives lost during the September 11th tragedies nearly two decades ago in New York City, Washington D.C. and rural Pennsylvania.

The city of Fort Lauderdale will formally dedicate the new Riverwalk 9-11 Monument during an event at 9 a.m. Mayor Dean Trantalis will be joined by other city officials for the event.

The city of Hialeah will hold an event honoring the victims of the 2001 tragedy at 10 a.m. as well as the donation of 850,000 pieces of PPE donated to the city by New York resident Rhonda Shearer.

Miami city officials will take part in the National Day of Service and Remembrance by providing 911 meals to first responders and frontline hospital workers starting at 11:30 a.m. who have been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic across the city.

With the pandemic halting events across the county, cities such as Pembroke Pines and Coral Springs will hold virtual events Friday along with the Margate Fire Department holding a virtual event to remember the lives lost.