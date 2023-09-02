South Florida remembers Jimmy Buffett, who once lived in Key West

Jimmy Buffett, the iconic musician and entrepreneur, has passed away at the age of 76.

Two sources familiar with the matter -- tell NBC News that Buffett had cancer at the time of his death.

Buffett, who was originally from Mississippi, but called Key West home for many years, died surrounded by family and friends.

Buffett was best known for hits like "Margaritaville,” which encapsulated the allure of island escapism.

Video footage from past concerts shows Buffett effortlessly connecting with his fans, embodying the laid-back island lifestyle he popularized.

“Margaritaville’ became an iconic anthem for the city of Key West; everybody equates that song with our city,” said Key West City Commissioner Clayton Lopez Saturday. “I mean, when you say Margaritaville, you’re talking about the city of Key West.”

Beyond music, Buffett was a savvy entrepreneur. His most famous venture, Margaritaville, expanded from a single song to a global brand encompassing restaurants, hotels, and merchandise, turning the laid-back island vibe into a multi-million dollar empire.

The Messenger political reporter and Key West native, Marc Caputo, shared a story of his father and Buffett pretending to storm the beach in the wake of the declaration of the Conch Republic.

“Jimmy Buffett and my dad and a few others, they decided to dress up like commandos and get in a small boat and storm the beach at the hotel as if they were commandos with the Mangrove Liberation Front,” said Caputo. "So, it was just a fun example of how Jimmy Buffett had this great sense of humor.”

Beyond his career, Buffett was deeply involved in philanthropic work.

He had a close relationship with Tony Montalto, whose daughter was a victim of the deadly Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting.

“Before what would have been her 15th birthday, we were able to meet him for the soundcheck and spend some time with him. We were able to bond over both with being aviators. We were able to talk about airplanes, his music, and of course, about Gina,” said Montalto. “During that time, my wife and I gave Jimmy one of our Gina bracelets, and he wore that not only that night on stage, but for four months afterwards.”

Buffett was also an environmentalist, instrumental in the creation of the Save the Manatee Club alongside former Florida Governor Bob Graham.