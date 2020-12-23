Florida

South Florida Rep. Wants State to be ‘Hands Free' for Drivers Using Cell Phones

The bill is named for Emily Slosberg’s sister, who was killed in a car crash in 1996 in which the representative survived

90412689
Getty Images

A lawmaker from South Florida is hoping to make the state “hands free” when it comes to drivers and their cell phones.

State Rep. Emily Slosberg, a Democrat from Boca Raton, introduced House Bill 91 for the upcoming session that would make it illegal to operate a motor vehicle in the state while “holding or touching a wireless communications device."

"The Dori Slosberg hands-free driving law would make the state of Florida, essentially, hands free," Slosberg said in an interview with NBC affiliate WPTV-TV.

Local

News You Should Know 42 mins ago

6 Things to Know: Officials Worried About COVID Post-Holiday Spike, New Curfew in Broward Amid Pandemic

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

The bill is named for Slosberg’s sister, who was killed in a car crash in 1996 in which the representative survived.

Slosberg has sponsored previous legislation that made texting while driving a primary offense and illegal in both school and construction zones.

"Cellphones are now the No. 1 cause of distraction for drivers," Slosberg said. "We need legislation that allows us to ban it and to stop it.”

A similar bill died in a subcommittee last year, but Slosberg says she believes there is bipartisan support for it now.

This article tagged under:

FloridalegislatureTexting while driving
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us