South Florida

South Florida Restaurant Chain Fined More Than $314K for Stealing Tips, Wages

NBC 5 News

Federal officials say a Florida restaurant chain with six locations has been fined more than $314,500 for taking employee tips and wages.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Friday that the Vietnamese chain Pho 79 “illegally diverted” federal overtime pay and tips for 65 employees. The South Florida SunSentinel reports that, on average, the fine would come out to about $4,800 per employee.

The Labor Department found that Pho 79 had a number of violations, including forcing some employees to work virtually unlimited hours, taking all tips from workers and did not keep a record of employee hours worked.

Local

all about animals 2 hours ago

Miami's First Cat Café, Now Open For Business, Partners With Miami-Dade Animal Services

News You Should Know 7 hours ago

ICYMI: Police Adjust Body Cam Review Policy, How to Mitigate the Financial Impacts of COVID

Pho 79 employees contacted Friday did not comment on the violations. A Labor Department spokesman said the restaurant agreed to comply with the applicable laws in the future.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

South FloridaBroward CountyDavieU.S. Department of LaborPho 79
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us