South Florida Restaurant Responds to Fallout Following Kamala Harris Visit

What was a quick food stop for the Kamala Harris campaign swelled into a controversy.

The president of the board of the directors of Amaize Latin Flavors in Doral, where the vice presidential nominee stopped by Thursday amid a campaign visit, said he had no idea the senator was going to visit.

"We don’t use the company for political reasons," Andres Garcia told NBC 6. "In respect to our stakeholders, we would not support that. If they would ask we would say no, we are not going to do it."

Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff, and her security team made the food stop one of the first orders of business on Harris' campaign visit to South Florida. At the restaurant, Harris greeted several diners and grabbed a bag to-go.

Garcia said he found out on social media that Harris was at the restaurant. A few posts on Facebook called for the boycott of the restaurant.

"I learned the hard way sometimes when we look into the social media and we take it for granted what people say on social media," Garcia said.

"Sen. Harris and Doug greatly appreciated the chance to stop by and pick up delicious arepas and talk to local Doralzuela residents," a spokesperson for the Biden for President Florida campaign said in response.

