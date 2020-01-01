New Year's Day

South Florida Rings in 2020 With Parties, Unique Items Dropped

Thousands lined up in Bayfront Park in downtown Miami to bring in the New Year being entertained by international superstar and South Florida native Pitbull

Across South Florida, party goers rocked out to music and watched everything from giant oranges to a high heeled shoe help ring in 2020.

Thousands lined up in Bayfront Park in downtown Miami to bring in the New Year being entertained by international superstar and South Florida native Pitbull, who has held the annual event in his home city for several years now.

In Key West, residents celebrated the only way you could imagine they would – with everything from a traditional giant conch being dropped outside the iconic Sloppy Joe’s restaurant to a giant red shoe coming down at the Bourbon St. Pub complex.

There was also a replica of a Key West lime wedge lowered into a larger than life margarita glass to the “landing” of a flight attendant at the spot of the birthplace for the Pan American World Airlines, which started in the city.

