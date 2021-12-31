South Florida Roadways, Waterways to Have Extra Patrols for New Year's

As South Floridians head out the door Friday night to party and welcome 2022, the Florida Highway Patrol and other agencies say there will be more troopers and officers out on the roads to stop drunk drivers.

The FHP is working with the Broward County Sheriff's Office and state police to monitor roadways and make sure everyone gets home safe.

Officials said if someone gets pulled over and they're drunk, they won't be getting a warning or a free ride.

"State troopers do not call Uber, Lyft, cabs, or a friend, but we will take you to jail. That’s what we do," FHP Maj. Robert Chandler said.

Aside from more officers on highways and streets, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be out monitoring boaters.

"If you’re watching fireworks after sunset, please make sure you have your navigation lights on and look out for one another out there," FWC's Tyson Matthews said.

Police will also be out throughout Miami-Dade County and Broward, and officials are warning people to be mindful before they get behind the wheel.

"Make a plan, do the right thing and be safe this evening," Broward Mayor Michael Udine said. "There are other ways you can be injured or die besides Covid and tonight is prime example of one of those ways, so let’s be careful."