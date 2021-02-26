South Florida School Bus Driver Accused of Inappropriately Touching Young Girls

A former South Florida school bus driver accused of inappropriately touching a young girl two years ago has been arrested again on similar allegations.

Adalberto Gonzalez, 70, was arrested in Miami-Dade Thursday on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child, according to an arrest report.

The report said a girl came forward to report that Gonzalez inappropriately touched her on a school bus when she was six years old in 2019.

The girl told investigators Gonzalez touched her while sitting next to her as other kids were on the bus playing in the back, the report said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Gonzalez denied the allegations, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Gonzalez had been arrested in 2019 on a similar charge after a 12-year-old girl came forward accusing him of inappropriately touching her on multiple occasions while he was her aftercare bus driver.

The girl said Gonzalez even asked her if she was a virgin and whether she liked men, according to an arrest report.

Gonzalez told police he had no recollection of ever touching the girl, the report said.

Gonzalez remained behind bars without bond Friday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.