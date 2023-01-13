South Florida School District to Consider Allowing Select Employees to Carry Guns on Campus

A school district in South Florida is considering allowing select school employees to carry guns on campus under a program named for one of the victims of the Parkland school shooting.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the School District of Palm Beach County is considering allowing some people to qualify through the state’s Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program to see if there is a place for it in the district.

The program is named after Feis, who was one of the 17 people killed in the February 14, 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"This is not about handing out guns to teachers," Superintendent Mike Burke said. "This is about finding a few, a handful of people who are credentialed enough. You have to be very skilled with a firearm to pass this training."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The 2019 Florida Legislature expanded the Guardian program to include Class D and G licensed security guards as well as certain school district or charter school employees who volunteer to participate in the program. The state website says Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach are part of the program.

"Would it make sense to supplement our school police officers - not replace - but to have a few more people potentially on our larger campuses that would be able to help out in the event of an emergency?" Burke added.

Burke added Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz has recommended the program. He added teachers would not be forced to carry guns.

"What we're looking to do is maybe put a few people through that training program that would appear to be well-credentialed with either a military or law enforcement background, and allow us to get a more in-depth, first-hand view of the training and see how that might play a part in our layers of security," Burke said.