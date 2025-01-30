‘A safe and secure environment': South Florida school districts try to ease deportation fears

With the Trump administration ramping up deportations of undocumented immigrants, our local school districts are making sure schools know what to do if federal agents knock on their doors. There are procedures and laws in place to preserve the learning environment and to protect students.

So far, there have been no ICE agents showing up at public schools in Broward or Miami-Dade to take undocumented kids away, but there is fear of that happening.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“Yes, we’ve had questions from quite a few parents and questions from quite a few staff members, including our teachers and principals and assistant principals,” said Dr. Howard Hepburn, superintendent of Broward County Public Schools. “My message to students and parents, we are a safe and secure environment for your students, we welcome them at our doors every day of the week.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Broward and Miami-Dade County Public Schools issued nearly identical guidelines to their principals: if ICE shows up, do the same thing you do when the local police come to the school – which is to check their credentials, ask if they have a warrant, and call the district for guidance. Schools are not allowed to give out certain student information without a court order.

“I understand first-hand what it means to be fearful,” said Miami-Dade School Board member Luisa Santos.

She was an undocumented child immigrant, so this issue is personal for her.

“Having been an undocumented student in our schools, our schools were always my safe place, our schools were a place where I could focus on working hard, dreaming big for my future of becoming an entrepreneur, of giving back to my community, and I didn’t have to think about my status, I was focused on math and social studies, and that’s what our schools provide to so many students who were brought here by no decision of their own, we’re talking about students under 18 years old, they see themselves as part of this community," Santos said.

We spoke to one undocumented mom Wednesday, a woman who has two children enrolled at the University of Florida and two others in Miami-Dade Public Schools. She’s worried about being deported, and even though her kids are American citizens, she’s making sure they carry their birth certificates with them to school because she heard even American citizens were being deported.

That is not true, but it’s an example of the misinformation circulating throughout the community. The Trump administration has said it’s only going after criminals to deport, but word has gotten out that not everyone being deported is a violent criminal, so the anxiety continues to grow.

So how many undocumented kids are enrolled in South Florida’s public schools? Even the school districts don’t know, because they don’t ask about immigration status. By law, they educate every child who comes to school.