Palm Beach County

South Florida School Gets Record Grant to Study Holocaust

Entrepreneur Kurt Wallach and his Marilyn made the $20 million donation, the largest in Florida Atlantic University's history, the school announced Tuesday

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida Atlantic University has received a $20 million gift to create an institute for Holocaust and Jewish studies.

Entrepreneur Kurt Wallach and his Marilyn made the donation, the largest in the university's history, the school announced Tuesday. The institute will be named after them.

Wallach, 94, fled Nazi Germany with his family in 1933, his father taking them to Holland. From there, they moved to New York in 1936.

Local

News You Should Know 12 mins ago

6 Things to Know: Pandemic Causing Rise in Food Prices, Florida Mayors Urge Changes With Cases Increasing

coronavirus florida 11 hours ago

Florida Positivity Rates Rise as Herd Immunity Theory Decried

After serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II, Wallach started several businesses, including Kurtell Growth Industries, a real estate investment firm.

“We speak for those who cannot speak. We remember all the victims including our family members who perished needlessly,” Wallach said in a statement. “No one should ever be subjected to such horror. We hope that through the education we can provide that lives will be saved and history will not be repeated.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach CountyFlorida Atlantic Universityholocaust
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us