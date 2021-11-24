South Florida Seeing Cool Temps, Clear Skies for Thanksgiving Holiday

Just in time to prep your meal for Thanksgiving, parts of South Florida will be seeing its coolest weather of the season on Wednesday.

After a fresh start to the day in South Florida, look for yet another comfortable afternoon. Highs will struggle to push into the mid-70s, with low humidity and a consistent northeast breeze.

This breeze will bring a few more clouds our way along with an isolated shower. The winds will also keep our high risk of rip currents in effect in addition to our small craft advisory.

Temperatures will rise slightly over the next couple of days, but we won't quite hit 80 degrees Thanksgiving day and into Black Friday. Morning temperature will push back into the 60s. Rain chances will stay low all week.

Another weak front hits this weekend. Look for more of the same with morning 60s and afternoon 70s sticking around. Rain chances remain close to zero.