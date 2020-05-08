South Florida Seniors Celebrate Graduation In New Ways

Graduation season is getting a whole new look as it's taken online.

Florida International University held a virtual commencement Friday.

A month before graduation, FIU’s campus was a ghost town.

Because of COVID-19, the class of 2020 had an online graduation ceremony, showing their pictures during a livestream, with their loved ones in the comments section.

“I honestly thought today was going to be kind of boring,” said Arlette De La Rosa, an FIU graduate.

Her parents had to make the day special. They threw her a party.

“I got dressed up, my parents got dressed up, we were matching, it was a really good day,” she said.

Many people were creative with their celebrations. Staff at Florida Atlantic University started a caravan here to one student’s house to honor her.

Isabel Hidalgo received her diploma in front of her family and professors.

“I’m just incredibly grateful,” she said. “It’s so hard for me to put it entirely into words because it just means to much to me to have everyone here.”

Isabel is the first person to graduate in the university’s Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars program, specifically for first generation college students.

Dr. Andrea Guzman Oliver, the Associate Vice-President for Student Outreach and Diversity, oversees the program.

“To know that she didn’t have to miss her graduation, that we brought the graduation to her and to see her actually speechless about seeing so many people that love her was very important to me,” said Guzman Oliver. “I had to catch my own tears.”

While the vision wasn’t so clear for the class of 2020’s celebration, for some it turned out to be a special day surrounded by special people.