South Florida shines in 2025 Michelin Guide: See the new restaurants with stars

The Michelin Guide has awarded South Florida restaurants some of its most prestigious distinctions in its expanded Florida selection for 2025.

Foodies are in for some good news: stars and bib gourmand distinctions abound here, and the restaurants honored are no longer limited to Greater Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

The Palm Beaches, St. Pete-Clearwater and yes, Greater Fort Lauderdale, can now boast that they are home to culinary destinations.

Starting off strong, of the four new businesses to receive one Michelin star, one is in Miami and the other is in Fort Lauderdale. They are Itamae Ao and Chef's Counter at MAASS, respectively.

Guests at Itamae Ao can expect a Peruvian and Japanese fusion at a "restaurant within a restaurant" that "looks to set a new standard for Nikkei cuisine in the region."

Chef's Counter, meanwhile, specializes in contemporary cuisine at the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale and offers "a beautiful tribute to contemporary cooking with French techniques, Japanese ingredients, and a few Florida highlights."

The new additions to the Florida guide's list of green stars—used to recognize efforts in sustainable gastronomy—are two mouthwatering Miami restaurants: EntreNos and Stubborn Seed. They were both recognized with a star previously and retained that distinction in 2025.

And of the seven spots newly awarded a Bib Gourmand, which the Guide says recognizes "great food at great value," one of them, Heritage, is in Fort Lauderdale.

Of course, it cannot go without mentioning that to get to most highly-award restaurant (of the new additions) in the Sunshine State, you'd have to go a little further. Sorekara in Orlando earns two stars for a "tasting menu highlights Japan's 72 micro seasons with highly original dishes infused with a sense of whimsy."

But don't fret. The only other two-star distinction in Florida was awarded in 2022 to none other than L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon—in Miami.

Go here to see the full list of the Florida restaurants on the Michelin Guide.