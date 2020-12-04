coronavirus relief

Here's Who Benefited From Pandemic Relief in South Florida

The table below shows every small business in South Florida that received a PPP loan from the Small Business Administration

After months of litigation, the Small Business Administration on Tuesday released data on every small business that received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or Economic Injury Disaster (EIDL) loan.

The coronavirus relief program rolled out in the spring and was comprised of more than $700 billion in forgivable loans that could be used for payroll, rent and other expenses. 

But questions and criticism were raised about the equitability and distribution of loans. Dozens of federal criminal complaints alleged that in some cases, recipients forged documents and used funds on luxury cars and shopping sprees. 

NBC News was one of 11 newsrooms that sued for the release of the data on every small business that benefited from the PPP and EIDL programs. 

Below is every small business, company, organization and group in the South Florida area (Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties) that got a PPP loan from the SBA of $150,000 or more up to $10 million.

