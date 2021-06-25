South Florida Sports Teams Lend Helping Hand in Aftermath of Surfside Condo Collapse

As the community reels from the tragic collapse of a 12-story condo building in Surfside, South Florida sports teams are doing what they can to lend a helping hand.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was working out Thursday morning with assistant coaches Chris Quinn and Eric Glass, when they were told the Champlain Towers South Condo had partially collapsed.

Before long, Herro, Quinn and Glass had left the team’s arena for the short drive north to Surfside, loading a truck with water, food and other essentials.

“This is 12 miles from our arena,” Heat vice president and charitable fund executive director Steve Stowe said. “We heard about this, and our immediate reaction was that we had to find a way to help.”

Herro also addressed the frontline workers, thanking them for their heroism and efforts.

We were devastated to hear of the catastrophic Champlain Towers building collapse in Surfside. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We are thankful for the first responders who are working around the clock in rescue efforts. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins sent three vans filled with meals and water to rescue workers, as well as kits filled with essential items and toiletries.

Video posted on the Marlins' Twitter page shows boxes of items about to be transported to displaced residents and families.

In support of our community during today’s tragic event, we sent three vans filled with meals and water to the rescue workers and kits of essential items and toiletries to the residents who have been displaced and families who have been impacted. pic.twitter.com/OZshXdl7ft — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 24, 2021

The Miami Dolphins also issued a statement of support for Surfside victims.

The team thanked first responders and volunteers in their statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families as they deal with this sudden and tragic loss. We also appreciate our first responders and volunteers that have worked tirelessly today to lead rescue and relief efforts."

The Dolphins worked with Seed Miami Food Truck to deliver meals to families and first responders in Surfside.

Earlier today, we worked with @MiamiDolphins Food Relief Program partner Seed Miami Food Truck to provide #dolphinsmeals to families and first responders in #surfside. Thanks Chef Herb for your commitment to our #community #FootballUnites pic.twitter.com/yjIBnsNBmq — Jason Jenkins (@jasonljenkins) June 24, 2021

The Heat, through some of their corporate partners like World Central Kitchen and Direct Relief, were arranging for more help to arrive.

Food trucks were secured to keep rescuers and other personnel at the scene fed through hot meals and grab-and-go boxes, and the team was working to help find accommodations for the displaced by the collapse.