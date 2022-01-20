Florida

South Florida State Sen. Proposes Bill Eliminating Confederate Holidays

State Sen. Lauren Book, a Democrat from Plantation, introduced SB 250 last week aimed at removing all memorialization of the Confederate States of America.

A bill proposed by one state senator from Broward County would put an end to three holidays in the state of Florida honoring Confederate leaders and the movement.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported State Sen. Lauren Book, a Democrat from Plantation, introduced SB 250 last week aimed at removing all memorialization of the Confederate States of America.

Among the dates in Florida recognized as legal holidays include the birthdays of former Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee (January 19) and Jefferson Davis, who served as president of the CSA (June 3).

Confederate Memorial Day on April 26 is also recognized.

Local

Book’s bill also calls for an end to "provisions prohibiting specified improper uses or mutilation of the flag or emblem of the Confederate States of America."

Book, who also serves as the Senate minority leader, has previously attempted to push through similar legislation. All previous bills have failed in committee.

