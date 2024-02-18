South Florida storms prompt home damage, fallen trees and travel disruptions

The rainy weather system has caused major problems across South Florida on Sunday, from fallen trees to even a roof collapse.

A Tamarac apartment is left inhabitable after the roof collapsed during Sunday's storms. The Red Cross is helping one person who has been displaced.

Three units were affected overall, including water damage, at the complex on NW 57th Court in Tamarac.

Meanwhile in Pembroke Pines, a tree collapsed on the roadway on Taft Street and NW 122 Avenue.

Cameras captured the significant size of those roots that lifted from the ground, taking the grassy area of someone’s home with it.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire were working for hours to get the large tree cleared from the roadway.

Over in the city of Lauderhill issued an advisory Sunday afternoon, letting the community know that it has crews working to minimize flooding in certain areas.

Miami International Airport also issued a ground stop through Sunday evening, while Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had a ground delay in effect.