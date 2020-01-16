Super Bowl LIV

South Florida ‘SuperKids’ Giving Back to Community Ahead of Super Bowl 54

The event saw items such as books, school supplies and sports equipment being donated by Miami-Dade and Broward students

By Nathalia Ortiz

WTVJ-TV

Super Bowl 54 is less than three weeks away and it’s already bringing cheer and enjoyment to South Florida as hundreds of students are giving back and having some fun.

Buses and vans loaded with supplies pulled up to the St. Thomas University’s gym on their Miami Gardens campus for the event called Superkids Supersharing, organized by Miami’s Super Bowl host committee and the NFL.

The event saw items such as books, school supplies and sports equipment being donated by Miami-Dade and Broward students and shipped out to schools and organizations in the very same community.

“I love this! It’s so much fun,” said student volunteer Jordan Navarro. “I love carrying stuff and helping other people that are in need.”

“There are so many kids who have so much and so many kids who have so little,” said NFL organizer Jack Groh. “This becomes a channel to transfer items that aren’t needed over to kids who really need them.”

The students and other volunteers sorted through and packed all the goods as part of the fun and even got a chance to meet a Miami Dolphins player.

“Just to see all the faces of these kids and all the other people around especially at this time, it’s good to see a smile” said offensive guard Jesse Davis.

