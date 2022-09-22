South Florida Teacher Fired for ‘Verbal and Physical Abuse' Toward Students

A middle school teacher in Palm Beach County is out of a job after over a dozen students complained of what the school district called “inappropriate interactions with students in just his first year at the school.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports Victor Lopez, a math teacher at Boca Raton Community Middle School, was fired Wednesday after an investigation into the complaints of verbal and physical abuse.

A total of 16 students said Lopez gave them nicknames including “four-eyes, Oompa Loompa and Bevis.” 12 students said Lopez inappropriately made physical contact while eight said he made inappropriate comments.

Lopez told the Palm Beach County School District in an e-mail that the only thing that should be questioned “is my sarcasm.”

“The difference this year is that I made the conscious effort to use methods that would make sure students felt safe, cared for and that I created an atmosphere where kids really wanted to learn...with an authentic feel to it,” he wrote in part.

Lopez began his unpaid suspension Tuesday and his termination is effective October 18th pending an appeal. He was previously suspended from a position at a different middle school after reportedly hitting a student with a yardstick.