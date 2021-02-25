South Florida Teacher in Coma for 3 Weeks Following Covid Infection Expected to Recover

After testing positive for the coronavirus, 39-year old Bretlyyn Wolff didn't feel any symptoms until one morning in December when her husband found her unconscious.

"She was like, major gasping," said Wolff's husband, Donald Bravo. "There was no oxygen-- it was all cut off. You could tell right away."

Wolff, a mother and K through 8th grade teacher, was in a coma for three weeks, though she says she remembers none of it.

The healthcare workers who treated her at Jackson South Medical Center say she suffered cardiac arrest as a result of Covid-19, and the lack of oxygen to her brain caused brain damage.

"I don't remember anything prior to waking up, so that's a good thing," Wolff told NBC 6. "Unfortunately, my family went through a lot. They endured a lot of stress during the holidays."

Jackson South's Dr. Andrew Pastewski said that the brain damage wasn't significant, and medical workers had been able to limit further damage.

"Though she may be a little fuzzy now, she is expected to make a full recovery," Dr. Pastewski said. The staff said the incident merited being called a miracle, because Wolff was near death.

She had plenty of hugs to give out before leaving the medical center Thursday.

"The whole team: Zambrano, Pastewski, the nurses, the fire department, although I don't remember the fire department, I have nothing but a grateful heart for all of you guys," Wolff said.