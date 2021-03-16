South Florida Team Cycling Across the Country to Help Foster Families

A team of South Florida cyclists will travel thousands of miles across dozens of states, all for one mission to raise funds for children in foster care.

The group is called “4 Cyclist For Kids” and it is comprised of four individuals along with a support team. Their main goal is to increase awareness and action towards addressing the foster care system in the United States and in Broward County.

This South Florida team will race from Oceanside, California to Annapolis, Maryland. It’s the longest running ultra-endurance event in the United States.

“It’s about a 3,100 mile race," said Hunter Tully, one of the members taking part. "It’s a four person team that we rotate four times a day. We hope to finish in seven or seven and a half days.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Tully and his wife have fostered 23 kids and recently adopted a nine-year-old child.

“We have seen a lot. We have seen the system, we’ve learned about how many kids are in the system both locally and nationally," Tully said. "It’s something we want to lean into to make a difference.

The money raised for the event will go toward 4 Kid, a group that supports and recruits foster families in South Florida.

Nationally, over half a million children are in foster care and 200,000 are waiting to be adopted. Locally, every year 2,000 kids are in foster care just in Broward County.

The team has roughly three months to prepare for the race with help from their coach, Erinne Guthrie.

“It’s my passion, it’s my livelihood," Guthrie said. "When Hunter asked me to join the team, I did not even blink.”

To find out how you can help the team, click on this link.