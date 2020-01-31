South Florida Teen Finally Gets Her Forever Family After Years in Foster Care

Children are in foster care through no fault of their own - that was Kayla's case for many years after loosing her biological family when she was just a baby. Through the years, child advocates from all over South Florida made it their mission to find Kayla a Forever Family, including, having her featured on our segment.

As it turns out, it was worth the wait as a courtroom bursting with excitement as a beloved mom and daughter finalized their adoption.

Kayla was featured in our segment at Publix’s Aprons cooking school and was also one of Judge Hope Bristol's first cases almost 15 years ago.

“I did a lot of fostering for many, many years through 4Kids of South Florida and that is how Kayla and I got connected,” said Jennifer Allen, who had been Kayla’s foster parent during the process.

Advocates and community leaders who had been looking forward to this day, rejoiced as they witnessed Kayla find a home before she turned 18.

“After so many years in foster care, Kayla is finally in her Forever Family, Jen is a Forever mom, and it's just the perfect ending to the story,” said 4Kids South Florida’s Tom Lukasik. “But it's not the ending, it's really just the beginning.”

“I get to be part of her future and watch her grow, and she has so much potential,” Allen said. “It's forever and I think that is what I love about it.”

To learn more about how you too can make a difference for other children who are waiting in foster care, you can contact Forever Family in partnership with the Children's Services Council of Broward County by calling 1-888-365-FAMILY or logging onto ForeverFamily.org.