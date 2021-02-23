South Florida Teen Rescues 250 Rabbits, Guinea Pigs

Pompano Beach teen Dylan Warfel started rescuing rabbits when she was 12. Now she's 17 and still at it.

Her latest rescue involved 250 rabbits and guinea pigs from a woman who surrendered her animals near Fort Myers.

Many of the animals that Dylan rescued were sick. So Dylan is taking them to Broward Avian and Exotic Animal Hospital for much-needed care.

"I love to be able to help them especially because there's a lot of help for dogs and cats in this world, but not as much for the rabbits and guinea pigs since they're not quite as popular," she said.

Dylan is also now starting her own rescue calling it "Penny and Wild: Smalls of South Florida" after her two pet rabbits.