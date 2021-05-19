South Florida Teens Recognized During National Trauma Survivors Day Event

Two teens who lived through life-threatening injuries were recognized for their stories of survival during an event at Ryder Trauma Center on Wednesday.

Courtney Holmes was hit by a stray bullet while Pia Orcellet was in a serious car accident with her family.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I felt that as if I wasn’t going to live. But, the doctors behind me gave me strength and courage. I really appreciate them," Holmes said during the event.

Both former patients are doing well after having doctors and staff by their sides for months during their recovery. Orcellet used musical therapy while Holmes, who was a high school basketball player, now is playing college football.

Doctors say May is also Trauma Awareness Month, a time to take note of the things we can do to prevent life-threatening injuries from happening.

"They both had very traumatic injuries they were catastrophic and life threatening," said Luis DeRosa, a clinical outreach and injury prevention coordinator. "Pia was very sick, probably the sickest person in Miami when she was in the hospital here. We took care of her we did what we do best she survived."

First responders who arrived at the scene for Holmes were at the event and recognized while nurses who helped treat Orcellet were reunited with the teen.