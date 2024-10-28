South Florida TikTok star ‘Icy Wyatt' sentenced to prison in 2022 assault & battery

A South Florida TikTok star arrested in 2022 for assault and other charges has been sentenced to prison in the case.

Wyatt Yeager, better known as Icy Wyatt, had been arrested in March of 2022 in Broward on charges including aggravated battery, aggravated assault, battery on a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief.

Broward State Attorney's Office officials confirmed Monday that he was given five years in prison on the assault and battery charges, followed by one year of house arrest with a GPS monitor and four years of probation.

The 26-year-old was sentenced to 15 months in prison in the criminal mischief case, followed by three years of probation, and must pay a $3,100 restitution.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Broward Sheriff's Office Wyatt Yeager, aka Icy Wyatt

Yeager must also get substance abuse and mental health evaluations, will be subject to random drug and alcohol testing while on probation, and can't have weapons or drugs and alcohol.

According to court documents, Yeager was driving a pink Mercedes "erratically" and stopped in the middle of West Sunrise Boulevard when there was a confrontation with two people who told him to move.

The confrontation continued when he followed them into a nearby Chick-fil-A parking lot where he began threatening the two victims and proceeded to take a gun out of his car, the documents said.

Yeager allegedly hit one of the victims in the back of the head with his gun before police responded.

Video showed Yeager getting pushed to the ground by police, and officials said Yeager became violent while being arrested and kicked an officer in the thigh.

The social media star's TikTok account has some 1.4 million followers, while his Instagram page has a little under 500,000 followers.