South Florida to Begin Drying Out in Coming Days After Nicole's Impact

After what was Hurricane Nicole made its impact on the state of Florida early Thursday morning, portions of South Florida could begin drying out in the coming days.

As now-Tropical Storm Nicole continues to work across central Florida, our impacts continue to lessen. Nonetheless, we are still looking at breezy conditions Thursday with gusts to 30 mph. Rain chances remain quite low with just a few showers possible during the afternoon hours.

Winds from the south will push up the numbers with highs expected to reach the mid-80s.

We are expecting much less in the wind department Friday with highs pushing into the mid to upper 80s, quite warm for this time of the year. Saturday looks identical to Friday.

A weak front works across the region on Sunday and brings slight relief in the temperature and humidity department. Highs will push back down to the low to mid-80s with even some 60s for morning temps beginning Monday morning.