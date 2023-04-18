South Florida to Get Relief From Recent Wet Weather Tuesday With Drier Conditions in Forecast

After eight days of active weather, South Florida finally gets a low-drama weather day.

We are seeing widespread, refreshing mid-60s to start the day Tuesday with low humidity too. Wednesday afternoon looks just as nice with highs grinding their way into the low 80s with bright skies and a breeze. The only slight issue will be a small craft advisory along with a small craft advisory.

We are tracking one more fantastic day on Wednesday before some scattered showers work back in on Thursday. Highs will still be comfortably in the low 80s. Friday looks quite similar too.

A cold front will approach South Florida Saturday and spread a few storms across the area late in the day. If we stay storm free until later in the afternoon, we could very well approach 90 degrees.

This front will push through late Saturday/early Sunday and bring a quick shower before more comfortable weather settles in again to round out the weekend. Monday looks amazing with low humidity, high sunshine and highs struggling to get out of the low-80s.