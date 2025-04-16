South Florida to pay tribute for Miami City Commissioner Manolo Reyes

South Florida Wednesday morning is preparing to pay tribute to a longtime public servant.

Miami City Commissioner Manolo Reyes will be honored in a memorial service at city hall, and then in a funeral mass in the afternoon.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Several people gathered Tuesday night for a wake of the city commissioner.

Reyes was born in Las Tunas, a city in eastern Cuba, and came to the U.S. as a teenager.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He served on the Miami City Commission for seven years.

Reyes was hospitalized last week for a serious illness and had recently been battling cancer His family announced his death last Friday.

Reyes was 80-years-old.

Friends, loved ones, and fellow politicians gathered in Westchester Tuesday night at his wake.

Sweetwater Mayor Jose "Pepe" Diaz remembered him this way.

"It's a very sad, sad moment for all of us, especially the ones that knew him very well, and to his constituents that he cared so much about, because they don't build them like him anymore," he said. "He was from the people, for the people, an incredible man that cared so much for his constituents."

Later this morning, the funeral procession will leave here and head to Miami City Hall for a memorial service, and then later head to St. Michael the Archangel Church for a funeral mass.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags in Miami-Dade County to be half-staffed in honor of the late city commissioner.