South Florida Trump Supporters Say Homes Targeted by Paintballers

At least three South Florida homeowners say their homes and cars were targeted by paintballers, and they it's all because they display flags supporting President Donald Trump.

The homeowners, who live in Tamiami in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and Coral Way, said they heard what sounded at first like a machine gun going off around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they went outside, they said they found paintball splatters on their homes and cars.

All three believe they were targeted for supporting Trump, but said they won't be intimidated or take down their Trump flags.

The homeowners said they've filed police reports.