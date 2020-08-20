Miami-Dade County

South Florida Trump Supporters Say Homes Targeted by Paintballers

At least three residents say their homes were targeted Wednesday

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least three South Florida homeowners say their homes and cars were targeted by paintballers, and they it's all because they display flags supporting President Donald Trump.

The homeowners, who live in Tamiami in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and Coral Way, said they heard what sounded at first like a machine gun going off around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When they went outside, they said they found paintball splatters on their homes and cars.

Local

Florida 44 mins ago

Florida Keys to Release Modified Mosquitoes to Fight Illness

JetBlue 13 hours ago

NYC Mom and Six Children Kicked Off Flight After 2-Year-Old Refused to Wear Mask

All three believe they were targeted for supporting Trump, but said they won't be intimidated or take down their Trump flags.

The homeowners said they've filed police reports.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyPresident TrumpTamiami
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us