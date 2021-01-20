Inauguration Day

South Florida Tunes In to Historic Inauguration Day

By Jamie Guirola

NBC 6

South Florida tuned in to our nation’s Capitol Wednesday where Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as president and vice president after a long and contentious election.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, the first woman to lead the county, was in tears watching Harris, the first woman to become vice president, take the oath of office.

"This moment is not just a transition of power, it's not just the broken glass ceiling of our vice president, it's not just the people of honor who will serve, it's the fact we've been living through such chaos, through such division. And we can see the light at the end of the tunnel," Levine Cava said.

Cava was at a celebration hosted by the Miami-Dade Democrats at Gramps in Wynwood.

Down the street, there was another celebration at the Freedom Tower in Downtown Miami.

Supporters held Biden-Harris signs and waved U.S. flags as they stood on Biscayne Boulevard. They watched on a mobile big screen as Lady Gaga sang the national anthem and when Biden took the oath of office.

"The Freedom Tower is a very very important symbol of our community. And today is going to be a very important symbolic moment for all Americans and the entire world quite frankly," Biden supporter Chris Willis said.

Just a few miles away there was discontent with the new president before he even got started. Supporters of Donald Trump waved their flags on the street outside of Versailles in Little Havana.

"What you did to Trump we will never forget, in 4 years you will lose Joe. You are a criminal," Trump supporter Ernesto Valdes said.

