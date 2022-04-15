South Florida Ukrainians Protest Against Comedian Who Appears on Russian TV

While some ventured out to the Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center Thursday evening to see Russia-based comedian Nurlan Saburov perform in person, others were there to protest.

Dozens of people in South Florida’s Ukrainian community showed up with flags, signs, and bullhorns. They sang songs, played music, and in Ukrainian, they chanted consistently in the direction of attendees making their way into the venue.

Protestor Maria Panova offered an English translation of the chant.

“If you bought a ticket, you killed a child,” Panova said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In addition to chanting strong words, some demonstrators covered themselves in red paint representing blood, and others chose to lie on the ground with plastic bags on their heads, symbolizing Ukrainian civilians who’ve been killed amid Russia’s invasion.

“He’s going back to Russia after his tour in the United States,” said protestor Karina Moiseeva. “And it’s unacceptable that people are laughing while the little kids are dying every day.”

According to his website, Subarov appears on a comedy show featured on a popular Russian TV channel, TNT.

Demonstrators say his American comedy tour will indirectly support Russia’s war efforts.

“He went with his concert in the United States to sponsor this war,” Moiseeva said.

People coming out to the show claim Saburov, who’s originally from Kazakhstan, doesn’t support the war in Ukraine.

Show attendee Timur Sassembayev says he is also from Kazakhstan.

“Nobody supports the war,” he said. “The situation is he’s not a citizen of the Russian Federation.”

Saburov is touring the United States and performed in San Francisco earlier this week.

Protestors find his tour of America offensive.

“I still have family [in Ukraine],” Moiseeva said.

According to Broward County property records, the Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center is owned by the Broward County School Board.

NBC 6 reached out to both the school board and the listed organizers called “The Reunion Parties,” who did not provide comment at the time of publication.