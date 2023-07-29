South Florida under heat advisory through Sunday

After feel-like temperatures reached triple digits, the National Weather Service in Miami decided to place most of South Florida under a heat advisory on Saturday until 8 p.m. but also expects to be extended until Sunday evening.

The area includes parts Miami-Dade, Broward, Davie, Collier, Glades, and Palm Beach counties.

The maximum temperatures are still expected to be in the low to mid 90's but due to the urban island effect, you can expect higher temps in these zones, according to the NWS.

7/29: 📌 Heat Advisory Now In Effect Through Sunday Evening.



• Maximum temperatures in the low to mid 90s each afternoon.

• Feels-like temperatures of 105F to 110F each afternoon.

• Overnight temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.



Stay weather aware & cool! 🌳🧊 pic.twitter.com/Z7BqLofi5H — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 29, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, and urban heat island effect is when there are increased air temperatures in urban areas in comparison to rural zones or leafy-shaded areas.