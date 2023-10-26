South Florida unites in sorrow and advocacy amidst Israel-Hamas conflict

In a poignant display of unity, community members, led by the “Loving Moms” group, gathered at Hollywood City Hall on Thursday night, voicing their stories of loss, resilience, and pleas for peace amidst the tumultuous Israel-Hamas conflict.

The vigil took place against a tapestry of flags, candles, and a Shabbat dinner table, setting the scene for heart-wrenching stories and powerful messages from the community.

Seats at the table were adorned with flyers for missing Israelis who’ve been taken hostage into Gaza. Balloons and a teddy bear were at a seat for a missing boy who turned nine on Thursday.

“We are here because we care about the kids. We care about our children who were massacred by Hamas. Everybody here has somebody related. Everyone here. Okay. And you know what? All the people in Israel are my family,” said a spokesperson from the “Loving Moms” group.

Among those attending the event was Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy, who shared his sorrow over the loss of five family members in a sudden Hamas attack on Israel.

“The first week was difficult, with tears continuing, weeks of tears now, too," Levy said. "It’s hard, but we’re strong, and we’re going to continue lighting those candles and remembering the dead, remembering the good that those people were."

Distressing narratives filled the space as attendees spoke of their personal losses and struggles due to the conflict, highlighting the universal grief and the desperate call for peace and safety across communities.

Shani Avigal, who moved to South Florida from Israel just before the start of the war, says her son was killed in a terrorist attack by Hamas two years ago.

“He was lying on the bed in the safe rooms, supposed to be safe, but shrapnel went directly into our building and penetrated a safe room from our window,” she said. “I was in a coma for a few days. And that's why I wasn't able to attend my own son's funeral.”

Miriam Milstein told NBC6 she and her family moved from Jerusalem to South Florida days ago and saw firsthand the impacts of the Hamas attacks on their Israeli neighbors and loved ones.

“I personally knew the sister of one of the kidnapped and she's been hysterical. It's her 20-something-year-old brother and he's one of the missing. I went to, in one week, I went to seven funerals,” she said.

Earlier on Thursday, a representation of multi-faith voices, including the American-Islamic Relations Council of Florida in Broward, also gathered, emphasizing the call for a ceasefire and illuminating the dire humanitarian situation unraveling in Gaza.

“In our South Florida communities, there are several Palestinian American families, Muslim and Christian, who have loved ones stuck in Gaza as we speak, and we stand. They also have lost many members as a direct result of this continual air strikes,” said Imam Abdullah Jaber, executive director of CAIR Florida.