South Florida Venezuelans face uncertainty after Supreme Court's TPS decision

Legal fight continues in lower courts, as TPS recipients search for other options.

By Hatzel Vela

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to strip legal protections from some 350,000 Venezuelans in the country.

The move to end Temporary Protected Status, also known as TPS, has Venezuelans in Doral, the largest Venezuelan community in the United States sometimes called "Little Venezuela" or "Doralzuela," uneasy about their future.

One man with TPS, 31-year-old Henyerbeth Marquez, fears his life in the U.S. is uncertain.

"There is great fear in our community," he told NBC6 in Spanish outside Doral’s famous Venezuelan eatery, El Arapaho.

Monday’s Supreme Court decision, Marquez said, leaves 350,000 Venezuelans unprotected and worse, with the possibility of being deported.

"I’m feeling scared,” said Marquez, who came to the U.S. in 2022.

In 1990, Congress created TPS to prevent deportations of people to counties suffering from natural disasters and civil strife.

The Trump administration called the court’s decision a win for the American people and the safety of communities.

"It’s truly upsetting and sad," said Venezuelan Activist Jose Antonio Colina, who was hopeful the Supreme Court would follow the lower court decision which sided with TPS recipients.

Colina said Venezuela remains a dangerous oppressive state especially for those who oppose the Nicolas Maduro government.

The legal fight is not over, said Rosaly Chaviano, who added Venezuelans still have some options, including "asylum, family petition, employment petitions, victim visas, trafficking visas, so depending on the case they can apply for other relief.”

As for Marquez, he does not see a clear future in this country. The uncertainty is too great, he said.

