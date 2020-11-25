South Florida Veteran Thankful for Community's Help This Thanksgiving

As a South Florida veteran prepares to spend this Thanksgiving with just his daughter because of the pandemic, he’s thankful the community has come together to help.

Teddy Pomerantz pulled up to the South Florida Institute on Aging’s food giveaway Wednesday. He said he appreciates the organization helping veterans.

“To show that the Americans are still out there for them,” he said.

Pomerantz, who served in the Army for 33 years, stopped by to get a turkey, some pre-cooked meals and non-perishable foods.

“This here is basically made for veterans so it’s a lot easier to get the food,” he said.

He said he would’ve had trouble getting food this year. Normally, he and his 16-year-old daughter would go eat at someone else’s for Thanksgiving, and he would not have to cook or buy food.

“Well, it’s just us,” he said. “So compared to where we used to go out and go to family, friends, this is going to be quiet.”

The organization had enough food to feed more than 30 families.

“This is why I do what I do as a living,” said Kathy Leone, the senior director of South Florida Institute on Aging. “It’s not a job to me as a life.”

She told NBC 6 Publix and Walmart came together to make this happen, for men and women who risked their lives fighting for the country.

“They will think that they are not as needy as someone else,” she said. “They are very humbled individuals and you almost have to, we do, we encourage them. It’s not about anything other than a saying 'thank you' and 'I am here for you' as an organization as you age.”

Pomerantz said he’s thankful.

”This is great,” he said.