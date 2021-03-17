South Florida Veterinarian Accused of Child Porn Possession, Sexual Abuse of Dog

A South Florida veterinarian is facing charges for child pornography possession and allegedly sexually abusing a dog, authorities said.

Prentiss Madden, 40, was arrested Tuesday night and made his first appearance in federal court Wednesday. He's due back in court on Friday for a detention hearing.

Madden had been the medical director of Caring Hands Animal Hospital in Aventura.

The hospital said he was fired two weeks ago when they caught wind that he was under investigation for "heinous and unthinkable crimes," they said in a statement.

"We at Caring Hands Animal Hospital are appalled by the nature of the charges against Prentiss Madden," the hospital's statement read. "Our legal team, and every single member of the Caring Hands family will be doing everything in our power to aid law enforcement and facilitate their investigation and prosecution."

Madden has been charged under a federal law enacted in 2019 that outlaws the video production of animal abuse.

Those who know the veterinarian said they trusted him and never noticed any red flags.

"I'm still in a state of shock, disbelief, sadness. I truly cannot believe this," animal advocate Lindsey Donzanti said.

Donzanti said he would bring her own pets and those she rescued to Madden all the time.

"I was probably one of Dr. Madden’s first clients. I am a rescuer and I live in the area. I have promoted him countless times," Donzanti said. "This is incredulous. It is so sad. You just wonder who you can trust with your animals."

According to a criminal complaint, agents with Homeland Security Investigations received a cyber tip and raided Madden's northeast Miami-Dade home in February.

Agents described finding images of child pornography and photos of what appeared to be him sexually abusing a dog, the complaint said.

If convicted, Madden could face up to seven years in prison on the charges.