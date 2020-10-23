South Florida Voters Gather to Watch Final Presidential Debate

With less than two weeks until Election Day, voters who gathered to watch Thursday’s debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden said they needed to see substance instead of the fighting and back and forth like the first debate.

Voters gathered at locations such as Gramps in Wynwood, where they listened closely as Trump and Biden squared off in a debated which struck a more civil tone.

“There was nobody interrupting each other,” said Stephen Martay, who watched the debate. “I’m so sick of that.”

For many of these voters, the debate was make or break before heading to the polls. Many described the first debate as a train wreck filled with interruptions from both candidates.

“It was terrible. I mean it was an embarrassment,” said Steven Clark. “I turned off the TV a couple times. “

In Miami Springs, a watch party organized by local Republicans sounded off on the debate with supporters of Trump ready to defend the president.

Voters said their topics of importance ranged from responding to the COVID pandemic to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Many said they already had their minds made up before the debate, but wanted to hear the candidates without any interruptions.