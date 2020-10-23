Decision 2020

South Florida Voters Gather to Watch Final Presidential Debate

For many of these voters, the debate was make or break before heading to the polls

By Kim Wynne

NBC Universal, Inc.

With less than two weeks until Election Day, voters who gathered to watch Thursday’s debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden said they needed to see substance instead of the fighting and back and forth like the first debate.

Voters gathered at locations such as Gramps in Wynwood, where they listened closely as Trump and Biden squared off in a debated which struck a more civil tone.

“There was nobody interrupting each other,” said Stephen Martay, who watched the debate. “I’m so sick of that.”

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Local Nurse Claims Doctor Gave Her COVID, Pres. Candidates Hold Final Debate Before Election

Broward County 14 hours ago

Demonstrators in Broward Call for Minimum Wage Raise

For many of these voters, the debate was make or break before heading to the polls. Many described the first debate as a train wreck filled with interruptions from both candidates.

“It was terrible. I mean it was an embarrassment,” said Steven Clark. “I turned off the TV a couple times. “

In Miami Springs, a watch party organized by local Republicans sounded off on the debate with supporters of Trump ready to defend the president.

Voters said their topics of importance ranged from responding to the COVID pandemic to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Many said they already had their minds made up before the debate, but wanted to hear the candidates without any interruptions.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020Donald TrumpJoe Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us