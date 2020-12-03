first alert weather

South Florida Warming Up Before Weekend Cold Front Arrives

Our warming trend continues this week and the first half of the weekend, but a cold front Saturday will once again bring fresh conditions

NBC Universal, Inc.

After several days of cooler weather, South Florida will feel more seasonable starting Thursday before the cold weather again makes a return starting this weekend.

The warming trend has begun with Thursday morning temperatures more than 15 degrees warmer compared to Wednesday morning in some locations. Even still, many of us saw fresh 50s, well below average for this time of the year.

Local

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Florida Reports Over 10,000 New Cases for 3rd Straight Day, Adds 90 New Virus Deaths

Thursday afternoon will be perfect as highs hit the mid-70s with a beach breeze and low humidity. Keep in mind that there is just enough breeze to keep the rip current risk at high levels along the Broward and Miami-Dade beaches, along with a small craft advisory for the Keys.

Our warming trend continues this week and the first half of the weekend, but a cold front Saturday will once again bring fresh conditions to South Florida. Highs will hit the upper 70s Friday and low 80s Saturday just before the front hits. Highs will return to the mid-70s Sunday. 

Yet another front will strike on Monday bringing lows back to the 50s with highs struggling to hit the 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us