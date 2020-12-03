South Florida Warming Up Before Weekend Cold Front Arrives

After several days of cooler weather, South Florida will feel more seasonable starting Thursday before the cold weather again makes a return starting this weekend.

The warming trend has begun with Thursday morning temperatures more than 15 degrees warmer compared to Wednesday morning in some locations. Even still, many of us saw fresh 50s, well below average for this time of the year.

Thursday afternoon will be perfect as highs hit the mid-70s with a beach breeze and low humidity. Keep in mind that there is just enough breeze to keep the rip current risk at high levels along the Broward and Miami-Dade beaches, along with a small craft advisory for the Keys.

Our warming trend continues this week and the first half of the weekend, but a cold front Saturday will once again bring fresh conditions to South Florida. Highs will hit the upper 70s Friday and low 80s Saturday just before the front hits. Highs will return to the mid-70s Sunday.

Yet another front will strike on Monday bringing lows back to the 50s with highs struggling to hit the 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday.