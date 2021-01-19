first alert weather

South Florida Warming Up Tuesday With Clearer Skies Sticking Around

Sunshine will reign supreme and temperatures will bounce back to the mid-70s by Tuesday afternoon, typical for this time of the year

South Florida will go from a morning of sweaters and hot coffee Tuesday to an afternoon where you could be in short sleeves thanks to clearer skies letting the warmth in.

A north breeze is making for a slightly cooler start to your Tuesday, with most of the area bottoming out in the 50s.

Look for a warming trend this week with lows returning to the 60s over the next couple of days. Highs may eclipse 80 degrees by the weekend.

On top of that, rain chances remain low right into early next week. Enjoy the pleasant stretch.

