South Florida Warms Up Heading Into Weekend Before Next Front's Arrival

After several days of cooler weather, South Florida will be feeling warmer to end the work week while likely dodging a few rain drops this weekend.

Our warming trend continues Friday with morning temperatures back to the 50s and 60s with afternoon highs back to the mid-70s. Even with this big warming trend, we are still below our average high of 79.

Humidity is low, but with winds turning to the east we can't rule out a stray afternoon shower. Spotty shower chances persist into the weekend as highs continue to climb.

Highs could eclipse 80 by Sunday with morning temperatures approaching 70. Despite a bit of a beach breeze this weekend, boat and beach conditions look pretty good.

The next front hits on Monday, bringing a few showers and slightly cooler temps. Highs will return to the 70s with lows in the 60s.