South Florida Welcomes Leap Year Babies

February 29th comes once every four years. But, for those born Saturday, they will forever be known as 'leapers'.

Two newborns at Kendall Regional Hospital were given the moniker.

At around 3 a.m., Alijawon Dixon was welcomed into this world at 8 pounds and 14 ounces.

Just two hours later, Tyler Flores was born. His mother was given the hardest decision any leap-year baby's parent is given - deciding what their child's birthday will be the next three years.

"We are going to choose February 28," Flores's mother said. "But, every 4 years we’re gonna have a double celebrations."

However, leap years aren't just about the children. There's a scientific reason.

Earth takes around 365.25 days to revolve around the sun.

The Greogrian calendar we use only has 365 days a year.

If we didn't add a leap day every four years, our calendar year would begin about six hours before the Earth completes its revolution around the Sun. Eventually the calendar would get out of sync with the seasons.

