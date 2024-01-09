Front to cross South Florida, bringing threat of severe weather including strong winds

A strong front will cross South Florida on Tuesday night, bringing us an isolated threat of severe weather.

The main concern will be strong winds with an isolated tornado threat. This prompted wind advisories in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

They will be in place until 1 a.m. Wednesday with sustained winds between 20 to 30 mph and gusts of up to 40 mph.

Miami-Dade County said on social media that there's an increased risk of power outages, dangerous driving conditions as well as outdoor items that could be blown around or damaged.

Wild winds have been impacting South Florida throughout the week, impacting businesses all across the region.

The timing of the severe weather looks to be between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday. By daybreak on Wednesday, the weather turns drastically calmer.

Seas will still be hazardous through Wednesday. There is also a High Surf Advisory until 7 a.m. on Wednesday, with large breaking waves of 2 to 8 feet in the surf zone.

There will also reportedly be high rip current dangers until later in the day Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be seasonable with highs in the mid-70s. Overnight lows in the 60s.

Shower chances return on Thursday. Another front could set us up for spotty showers and clouds on Saturday.