South Florida Woman Accused of Stealing Rolex Watches From Men

A South Florida woman is accused of targeting men and stealing their Rolex watches worth tens of thousands of dollars.

John Cecil Collins, 31, appeared before a judge Friday and faces charges of grand theft in the third degree for two separate incidents.

An arrest report stated that Collins met the victim at a bar on Jan. 7 and went back to his apartment, where she offered him a drink and he passed out.

Police say when the victim woke up, his $15,000 Rolex was missing along with three other watches worth more than $30,000.

Collins is also charged with another theft on Oct. 30 in Miami Beach. An arrest report stated Collins offered a man a ride while he was waiting on an Uber.

Police say Collins and the victim sat in the backseat of a car, where she allegedly started running her hands all over the victim’s body. Once the victim got out of the car, he realized his $12,000 Rolex watch was gone.

In court, Collins said she was innocent.

"I did not do anything," she said.

Collins’ charges date back to 2019, including several charges of grand theft and robbery by sudden snatching.