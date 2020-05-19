Palm Beach County

South Florida Woman Charged After Toddler Overdoses on Drugs

Nicole Ciufi told police she had been alone with the 13-month-old child Sunday evening at her West Palm Beach apartment

caja de pastillas
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

This illustration image shows tablets of opioid painkiller Oxycodon delivered on medical prescription taken on September 18, 2019 in Washington,DC. – Millions of Americans sank into addiction after using potent opioid painkillers that the companies churned out and doctors freely prescribed over the past two decades. Well over 400,000 people died of opioid overdoses in that period, while the companies involved raked in billions of dollars in profits. And while the flood of prescription opioids into the black market has now been curtailed, addicts are turning to heroin and highly potent fentanyl to compensate, where the risk of overdose and death is even higher. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Florida woman allowed a toddler in her care to overdose on cocaine and possibly fentanyl, authorities said.

Nicole Ciufi, 33, was arrested early Monday and charged with child neglect, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Ciufi told police she had been alone with the 13-month-old child Sunday evening at her West Palm Beach apartment. Her relationship to the child was redacted from a report.

Local

Miami-Dade 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Officers Furious Over Potential Furloughs, State Colleges Could Reopen This Fall

food distribution May 4

Where to Find Food Distributions Happening This Week in South Florida

At some point, the toddler appeared to be struggling to breathe, officials said. Ciufi called for an ambulance.

Hospital staff used Narcan, a medication used to block the effects of opioids, to revive the toddler, police said. A doctor told police that tests showed cocaine in the child's system. The doctor also suspected fentanyl, but test results for the potent pain killer weren't immediately available. The child's condition wasn't reported.

Ciufi told investigators she didn't know how drugs would have ended up in the child’s system. She said she didn't think she'd test positive for drugs in her system, but records didn't indicate whether she was tested.

Ciufi was released from jail on $1,000 bond. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach Countytoddlerfentanyl
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us