South Florida Woman has Warning After Puppy Dies From Eating ‘Toxic’ Mushrooms

A dog owner in Palm Beach County has a warning for others after her seven-month-old puppy died after eating what veterinarians called toxic mushrooms.

Alexandra Barry said she took her puppy named Dino, a Boston Terrier, to the hospital on Thanksgiving after he ate two mushrooms during a walk near their apartment complex in Boynton Beach and he woke up throwing up and was unable to keep water down.

“Within 48 hours he didn’t know his name,” Barry told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV. “I just knew my dog was in critical condition and I couldn’t leave him, he was just a puppy."

Sadly, Dino had to be put down the next morning. The veterinarian told Barry it appears the mushrooms were toxic but could not say what kind they were. Doctors encourage dog owners to keep a sample of the mushroom their dog eats to help identify it.

“There are many, many types of mushrooms and most of the time they look the same until they are at full maturity,” said Dr. Victoria Tomasino at TLC Animal Hospital in Boca Raton.