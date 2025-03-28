South Florida woman lost twin to colon cancer at just 42. Now, she fights for early screening

For Natasha Mathias, the fight against colon cancer is deeply personal.

Her twin sister, Natalie, was just 38 years old when diagnosed with the disease. She passed away at the age of 42, and her story is not unusual.

“It’s very important for us to raise awareness because colon cancer is treatable, it’s beatable, and it’s preventable,” Mathias told NBC6.

Mathias co-founded We Stand Together, Inc. with her sister before her death. Now, she has made it her mission to educate the community and encourage early screening.

According to the American Cancer Society, early-onset colon cancer diagnoses are expected to rise by 30 percent by 2030, with deaths increasing nearly 20 percent. As a result, national screening guidelines have shifted; once recommended for those 50 and older, screenings are now advised starting at age 45.

Dr. Steven Hawkwald, director of the Cancer Center at Mount Sinai, has seen the trend.

"There’s an increased incidence occurring in people in their 40s, even sometimes earlier," he said.

Hawkwald said genetics play a role, but experts also believe diet is a major factor.

“People are being raised on higher-fat, more processed foods," he said. "We believe there’s a link between food choices, gut bacteria, and an increased risk of polyps and cancer at a younger age.”

Through We Stand Together, Inc., Mathias and her team are breaking the stigma around colon cancer, particularly in young people and minority communities, as the disease is disproportionately affecting African Americans.

The organization hosts outreach programs, educational initiatives, and one of its biggest events—the annual Blue Hope 5K—which brings together survivors, supporters, and families affected by colon cancer.

“Even with myself, I have that family history. So I’ve already been screened five times since my sister was diagnosed in 2015,” Mathias said.

On Saturday, March 29, NBC6’s Constance Jones will host the 5th Annual Blue Hope 5K at Miramar Regional Park.

The event starts at 7 a.m. and is open to everyone looking to support the cause, raise awareness, and honor those affected by colon cancer. For more information on screenings or to get involved, visit WeStandTogetherInc.org.