Palm Beach County

South Florida Woman Recovering After Being Shot by Celebratory Gun Fire: Police

The incident took place early Wednesday morning In Delray Beach as the woman was sitting on a street corner near Atlantic Avenue.

A South Florida woman is recovering after police say she was shot by what they believed was celebratory gun fire to ring in the new year.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place early Wednesday morning In Delray Beach as the woman was sitting on a street corner near Atlantic Avenue as the victim told police she felt something hit her leg just above her knee.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was treated and later released. Police have not released any additional information, but at this time believe the shooting was a result of celebratory gun fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Delray Beach Police or Palm Beach CrimeStoppers.

