South Florida Youth Track Coach Facing More Sex Battery, Molestation Charges

A popular South Florida youth track coach already behind bars for allegedly sexually battering and molesting young girls is facing more charges after two more alleged victims came forward.

Darius Tremayne Lawshea, 45, is facing new charges of sexual battery on a minor by an adult and lewd and lascivious molestation of a child, according to new arrest reports released Wednesday.

Lawshea had been arrested Sunday by Miami Gardens Police on three counts of sexual battery on a minor by an adult and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child 12-16 years old after he allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl and had grabbed and tried to kiss another teen girl, arrest reports said.

Lawshea is the longtime head coach of Miami Gardens Xpress Track and Field, which provides organized track and field programs to children from 5 to 18 years of age, according to its website.

A popular South Florida youth track coach is facing sexual battery and molestation charges after he allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl and grabbed and tried to kiss another teen girl.

According to the new arrest reports, one of the alleged victims, a 15-year-old girl, had participated in a track and field program coached by Lawshea in June and July. She said in the span of a month, Lawshea had continuously touched her breast and slapped her buttocks with his hands without her permission, the reports said.

The teen said Lawshea would also make comments about her underwear and how it made her buttocks look, the reports said. She said he also told her numerous times she had a gorgeous body, the reports said.

"The defendant would make comments such as 'cheeky or thong' asking the victim what kind of underwear she is wearing," the reports said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Lawshea also recorded the teen during practice sessions while she did squats, filming her back and buttocks, and posted the video on his Instagram, the reports said.

The teen's mother said Lawshea would greet the teen with a hug and kiss that she found inappropriate, and said her daughter displayed a change in behavior, becoming distant and withdrawn, the reports said.

The mother searched the teen's Instagram account and discovered inappropriate private messages Lawshea had sent to her daughter, the reports said. The teen's mother eventually withdrew her from the training.

In the other new case, the reports the mother of a girl who had been in Lawshea's program contacted police after hearing of his arrest.

The girl told investigators that when she was 12 and 13, Lawshea was her track coach and he would pick her up from school, and that one day he tried to kiss her on the lips, the reports said.

The girl said Lawshea took her to his apartment and told her to take off her clothes, then sexually battered her, the reports said. She said there were multiple sexual encounters with Lawshea over the span of two years.

"The victim stated that she never told anyone because the suspect was an adult and she didn't believe that anyone would believe her," the reports read.

Lawshea remained held without bond Wednesday, jail records showed. During a bond court appearance earlier this week, his attorney said the allegations were untrue.

"This is an individual who is going to fight for his innocence. He has expressed to everyone that he is innocent," the attorney said. "My client is a well respected member of the community, respected among many youths who are now adults, there’s been an outpouring of support for Mr. Lawshea."