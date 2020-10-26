South Florida Youth Track Coach Facing Sexual Battery, Molestation Charges

A popular South Florida youth track coach is facing sexual battery and molestation charges after he allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl and grabbed and tried to kiss another teen girl.

Darius Tremayne Lawshea, 45, was arrested Sunday by Miami Gardens Police on three counts of sexual battery on a minor by an adult and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child 12-16 years old.

Lawshea is the longtime head coach of Miami Gardens Xpress Track and Field, which provides organized track and field programs to children from 5 to 18 years of age, according to its website.

According to an arrest report, the first alleged victim said that in summer of 2018 when she was 14, Lawshea came over to their house unannounced. She was in her bathroom after taking a shower when Lawshea tried to get into the bathroom, but she was able to escape to her bedroom and lock the door, the report said.

"This was one of the many incidents where [Lawshea] made the victim feel uncomfortable by his sexual advances," the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

In another incident, Lawshea came over to the girl's home in July 2019 for family get together, then went in to her bedroom and asked her if she ever had a threesome and offered her $200 in exchange for sex, the report said. He put her in a bear hug from behind and pressed his genitals against her buttocks, the report said.

Later that month, Lawshea showed up at the victim's home unannounced to allegedly check up on her while she was home alone, the report said. He went in her bedroom and started to rub her and tried to kiss her then pulled her shirt down but she was able to pull away from him, the report said.

The teen's mother was able to give investigators video showing Lawshea entering the home while the teen was home alone and going in her bedroom, the report said.

According to a second arrest report, the other alleged victim said she came forward after learning of the incidents with the other teen.

The second alleged victim said her encounters happened with Lawshea in 2010, when she was 14 years old and she was on Lawshea's track team, the report said.

The alleged victim said Lawshea had sex with her three times, including twice in his car and once at his apartment, when she was spending the night there because they had a track meet early the next morning, the report said.

She said she "never disclosed what happened because she was fearful because Mr. Lawshea was loved by everyone in the community and she didn't want to get in trouble," the report said.

Lawshea was booked into jail where he remained held without bond Monday. Attorney information wasn't available.